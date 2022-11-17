Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

Multiple Kroger stores have announced to be closing in the near future. Many people need to find their groceries elsewhere.

Kroger, 2022

According to WOWK, Kroger has announced that it would be shutting its Gassaway location due to many years of poor performance and profitability at the store.

"Closing a store is a difficult decision and one that we take very seriously," Lori Raya, president of Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division, said in a statement. "This store's low financial returns made it unfeasible to continue to operate while still upholding our low-price commitment to our customers."

This particular store is the most compact of Kroger's 109 locations in the Mid-Atlantic Division. It first opened its doors in 1979. Shoppers will be disappointed to learn that the company has additional store closings scheduled for the foreseeable future.

