Family Dollar is Closing a Location in December

According to Wikipedia, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. is a chain of discount stores based in the United States. It was the second-largest retailer of its kind in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. At the time of the acquisition, it had over 8,000 locations in all states except Alaska and Hawaii.

Its headquarters operations were moved from Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, which is located in South Hampton Roads.

Family Dollar, 2022

According to a report that was published by Kauna Community News on November 15, Family Dollar has decided to close its location in Little Chute, which is located in the state of Wisconsin.

Donny Anderson, who served as the store manager at that location, stated recently in a post on the Facebook page of the Kaukauna Community Group that the business would be closing.

The post states that the 17th of December will be the location of this Family Dollar store's final day of business.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that the Little Chute Family Dollar store is closing," Anderson wrote. "We would like to thank from the bottom of our hearts the community of Little Chute, and the surrounding areas for the many, many years of supporting our store. We look forward to serving you from one of our other Fox Valley Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store locations."

