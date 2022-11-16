Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New Restaurant

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Advocate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

Chick-fil-A is an American chain of fast-food restaurants specializing in chicken products.

Founder Truett Cathy opened his first restaurant called Dwarf Grill in Hapeville in 1946. The first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in Atlanta in 1967.

The first Chick-fil-A restaurants were located only in malls. The first stand-alone restaurant opened in Atlanta in 1986. The first drive-in restaurant opened in 1993. Chick-fil-A got its own website in 1997 and in 2001 generated annual sales of more than $1 billion for the first time. The 1000th branch was also opened that year.

In 2003, the chain expanded into the western United States, including the states of Utah, Arizona, and California.

Lafayette, 2023

According to the November 15 "Chick-fil-A purchases five acres for its fourth location in Lafayette; Here's where it will open", It has been reported that Chick-fil-A has purchased the land along Johnston Street in Lafayette in order to open its fourth restaurant there.

In the article: The Atlanta-based company purchased 5.3 acres from Goodwill Industries of Acadiana at 5300 Johnston St. for $2.35 million, land records show.

In the spring, the well-known quick-service restaurant chain submitted an application to the Lafayette Consolidated Government for a building permit at the location in question.

The construction could begin as early as the following month, and the store could open as soon as the end of May.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.



