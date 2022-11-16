Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly Closing

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to St. Louis Business Journal: Phillips Mercantile was the original name of the family-run business that began in 1937.

Tom Phillips and his brother David established the notion of selling cheap furniture and mattresses from big showrooms that were only open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in 1997.

They called their business "Weekends Only." According to the trade publication, the company began doing online sales in 2014, and its e-commerce operation accounted for 14% of the company's revenues in 2017.

Now, they're going out of business.

St. Louis, 2022

According to the November 16 article "St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business", According to a report in the industry publication Furniture Today, the Webster Groves-based retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress is closing all of its brick-and-mortar stores effective immediately.

Customers can only shop at these locations on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

According to a press release that was cited by the industry publication, the reason for the closure of the family-owned company is that the owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, who is 70 years old, has decided to retire.

In a separate report, the publication stated that Lane Hamm, who had previously served as president and CEO of Weekends Only, left the company in the month of August.

From the article: Weekends Only will close all eight of its stores – five in the St. Louis area, two in Indianapolis, and one in Springfield, Missouri. The retailer has hired Connecticut-based Planned Furniture Promotions to run its liquidation sales, and while no date has been set for the closeouts, officials expect the liquidation to begin in January, according to the report.

