Smart & Final Opening New Store

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Super Market News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Smart & Final is a network of warehouse-style food and supply stores with headquarters in Commerce, California. The company emerged as a result of a number of mergers and expansions throughout the course of its history.

The Hellman-Haas Grocery Company was established in Los Angeles in 1871, making it the oldest of the united businesses.

Over 250 of the company's retail outlets may be found throughout the western United States, in addition to 15 in the far northwestern region of Mexico.

The company also operated Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, which were formerly known as Cash & Carry and catered to food service professionals. Smart & Final stores target both the food-service and household markets, but Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores cater specifically to food-service professionals.

Smart & Final, 2022

According to the November 16 article "Smart & Final readies next Extra! location", the opening of a new Smart & Final Extra! in San Jose on December 14 will mark the beginning of Smart & Final's expansion into Santa Clara County. Smart & Final is a chain of smaller and more efficient grocery warehouse stores that caters to both residential and commercial customers.

The address is 430 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, California.

In the article: The new grocery warehouse store, which will be open daily from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. (7 a.m. – 10 p.m. on opening day), will provide shoppers with high-quality, USDA-certified meats, fresh and organic produce, frozen and packaged grocery items, a bulk department featuring coffee, nuts, and more, a sushi bar, as well as personal care and household products.

