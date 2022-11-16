Dollar General Unexpectedly Closes After Inspection Report

Dollar GeneraliStock

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: PennLive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

As of the 11th of April in the year 2022, Dollar General has 18,216 locations throughout the continental United States. Dollar General is presently under criticism for a major problem that may have an effect on consumers like you directly.

They've now again, failed an audit that checked whether they were charging the right prices.

Dollar General, 2022

According to the November 16 article "Dollar General in Cumberland County closes due to mouse infestation: inspection report", a recent inspection of a Dollar General location in Cumberland County revealed evidence of mice, which led to the conclusion that the location was not in compliance with regulations.

In the article: According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the cheap store located at 840 Market Street in Lemoyne was forced to close on November 9 owing to urgent health hazards and for failing to rectify past breaches, including the presence of evidence of pests.

Ohio, 2022

In the November 15 article "Dollar General is Overcharging Customers, Franklin County Auditor Says" , I explained how Dollar General is still not complying with the regulations and that the state of Ohio has sued the company.

From the article:

The Franklin County Weights and Measures inspectors visited the stores seven days after an initial inspection found scanned prices were still more expensive than the listed price on a number of items, Stinziano said in a release.

As this case gets any updates I will, of course, inform you on Newsbreak.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.