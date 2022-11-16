Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly Closes

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, Nordstrom Rack is an off-price department store chain that was created in 1973 in the United States.

It is a sister brand to the premium department store company Nordstrom, which was founded in 1901.

Off-price department shops such as Burlington, Macy's Backstage, Ross Dress for Less, Saks Off 5th, and TJX Companies are among its competitors in this industry.

Nordstrom Rack, Minneapolis

In the Kare11 article "Downtown Minneapolis Nordstrom Rack to close Nov. 18" the company believes it will be better able to serve its customers by focusing on nearby Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, as well as through online shopping, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The Nordstrom Rack is currently located within the IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis and will be permanently closing its doors later this week.

On Friday, November 18, the retail establishment will close its doors forever.

"We believe we’re best able to serve customers in the Minneapolis market by focusing on our nearby Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, as well as online." said spokesperson of the business

"Decisions like this are never easy and we understand the impact they have on our team members. We’re committed to taking care of our employees as best we can, including finding them other roles within the company," the spokesperson added in the interview.

