Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its Doors

Introduction

These days, businesses closing their doors isn't a surprise anymore. But it's sad to see that so many small businesses are quitting, especially for their loyal community.

According to the November 15 article "This Coffee Chain Is Going Out of Business and Closing All Locations, Starting Nov. 22" a chain that has been a mainstay in the neighborhood for the past three decades will soon be closing its doors in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts

An excerpt from the article: In a Nov. 9 Instagram post, Darwin's Ltd., a family-owned coffee and sandwich shop, announced plans to close down all of its locations. Currently, owners Steven and Isabel Darwin operate four locations in Cambridge, with stores on Mt. Auburn Street, Cambridge Street, Massachusetts Avenue, and Putnam Avenue.

"After 3 decades of being a fixture in this beloved neighborhood, our 30-year Lease as renters and holders of this space has nearly come to its end," the post reads. "We have carefully considered this milestone to be an opportunity for Ownership to take workload and personal health into account and we thank everyone for their understanding in that regard. To that end, we have decided to close this location."

The pair commented that the information was undoubtedly unexpected, but they noted that they didn't want to cause any hurt or difficulty, particularly for their workers.

