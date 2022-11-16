BJ's Wholesale Club Opening New Store on Friday

BJ’s WholesaleShutterstock

According to Wikipedia, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., more commonly referred to as BJ's, is an American membership-only warehouse club chain with headquarters in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

BJ's operates on the East Coast of the United States in addition to Ohio and Michigan, and there are plans to expand into Indiana in the near future.

BJ's Wholesale, 2022

According to the November 14 article "BJ's Wholesale Club announces opening date for new store at Willowbrook Mall" on Friday, BJ's Wholesale Club will celebrate the grand opening of its newest warehouse store and tire center at Willowbrook Mall.

The very first BJ's restaurant in the county will soon be open for business in the mall's northwest wing.

The department store Sears will close in September 2019, leaving a large hole in the market, which will be filled by the inauguration of the new shopping mall.

Workers were seen at the current job site on Monday, some of whom were hoisted up on a boom lift and painting the white facade of the new store. The parking lot was outfitted with brand-new shopping carts that were meticulously organized and kept safe in enclosures.

The neighborhood BJ's will also feature a gas station, complete with six fuel pumps, a 169-square-foot kiosk with an office and restrooms, and a total of 169 square feet.

