Costco Opening New Ohio Location

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

Costco, 2022

According to the November 15 article "New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County", on Wednesday morning, there will be the grand opening of a brand-new Costco store located in Liberty Township along Interstate 75.

From the article:

“This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell. “Of course from our standpoint, we are very proud and humbled to be the first Costco location in Butler County. They have invested in this community and this township is ready to invest in them.”

Tuesday night marked the closing of the Costco location in Springdale. It was situated in the far northwestern part of Hamilton County, close to Interstate 275.

This once-rural northern Cincinnati suburb has had incredible population growth over the past three decades, and all of this development is likely to bring an increase in the amount of traffic and congestion in the area.

