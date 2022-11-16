Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in December

Photo courtesy Family Dollar

According to Wikipedia, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. is a chain of discount stores based in the United States. It was the second-largest retailer of its kind in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015.

At the time of the acquisition, it had over 8,000 locations in all states except Alaska and Hawaii.

Its headquarters operations were moved from Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, which is located in South Hampton Roads.

Little Chute, 2022

According to the November 15 article "Little Chute Family Dollar closing in December" the current lease for the Family Dollar store in Little Chute has expired, and the rent has significantly increased since the store first opened its doors. As a result, the store will close in December.

In the article: The last day of operation will be Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, according to a post by Store Manager Donny Anderson in the Kaukauna Community Group.

“We would like to Thank from the bottom of our Hearts the Community Of Little Chute and the surrounding areas for the many, many years of supporting our store,” Anderson wrote. “We look forward to serving you from one of our other Fox Valley Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Store Locations.”

