Scientists at University of Amsterdam Created a Black Hole

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, a black hole is a region of spacetime in which the force of gravity is so intense that nothing, not even electromagnetic radiation like light, can escape from it. This includes particles as well as light itself.

The theory of general relativity postulates that spacetime can be warped into a black hole by a mass that is sufficiently dense and gravitationally bound.

The point beyond which there is no way out is referred to as the event horizon. According to general relativity, it does not have any locally observable characteristics, despite the fact that it has a significant impact on the outcomes and conditions of any object that crosses it.

A black hole behaves similarly to an ideal black body in many respects, as it does not reflect any light.

In the November 16 article "Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow", they explain how a novel type of black hole analog may provide some insight into the enigmatic radiation that is thought to be emitted by the real thing.

In the article: Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.

Although this has been accomplished in the past, a team from the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, led by Lotte Mertens, has recently accomplished something brand new.

An increase in temperature that was consistent with the theoretical predictions for a system equivalent to a black hole was brought about by the influence of this false event horizon.

Conclusion

The model provides a way to examine the creation of Hawking radiation in an environment that isn't impacted by the chaotic dynamics that occur during the birth of a black hole. It is unclear what this means for quantum gravity, but it does give a tool to research the phenomenon.

The researchers:

"This, can open a venue for exploring fundamental quantum-mechanical aspects alongside gravity and curved spacetimes in various condensed matter settings."

