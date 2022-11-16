Scientists at University of Amsterdam Created a Black Hole

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Now it glows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tb5Cr_0jCjE0gW00
Jacob Granneman/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Science Alert and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, a black hole is a region of spacetime in which the force of gravity is so intense that nothing, not even electromagnetic radiation like light, can escape from it. This includes particles as well as light itself.

The theory of general relativity postulates that spacetime can be warped into a black hole by a mass that is sufficiently dense and gravitationally bound.

The point beyond which there is no way out is referred to as the event horizon. According to general relativity, it does not have any locally observable characteristics, despite the fact that it has a significant impact on the outcomes and conditions of any object that crosses it.

A black hole behaves similarly to an ideal black body in many respects, as it does not reflect any light.

Amsterdam, 2022

In the November 16 article "Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow", they explain how a novel type of black hole analog may provide some insight into the enigmatic radiation that is thought to be emitted by the real thing.

In the article: Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.

Although this has been accomplished in the past, a team from the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, led by Lotte Mertens, has recently accomplished something brand new.

An increase in temperature that was consistent with the theoretical predictions for a system equivalent to a black hole was brought about by the influence of this false event horizon.

Conclusion

The model provides a way to examine the creation of Hawking radiation in an environment that isn't impacted by the chaotic dynamics that occur during the birth of a black hole. It is unclear what this means for quantum gravity, but it does give a tool to research the phenomenon.

The researchers:

"This, can open a venue for exploring fundamental quantum-mechanical aspects alongside gravity and curved spacetimes in various condensed matter settings."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# Black Hole# Amsterdam# Research# Space

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
30118 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Denny’s T-Shirt Gives You Free Breakfast for a Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Delish and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Announces Holiday Deadlines

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
19 comments

Dollar General Announces "Big Upgrades"

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:The Sunand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

USPS Suspends Service Here

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Alleged Michaels Employee Claims the Company Doesn't Treat Your Data Right

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Mason, MI

USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for Service

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Wisner, LA

USPS Temporarily Suspends Service Here

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Milton, IN

USPS: Milton Post Office Reopens for Service

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Meridian, ID

Chick-fil-A Restaurant Reopening

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The IdahoNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Announces Delays and Nightly Packages During the Holidays

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CBS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Michigan State

Dollar General Opening New Store in Michigan

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Manisteenews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
31 comments

Sweeping Changes Announced for Walgreens

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:TellMeBestand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
Cumberland County, PA

Another Dollar General Store Closes Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:PennLiveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Louisiana State

USPS Suspends Service in Louisiana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
52 comments

Mother of Groom Goes Viral on TikTok to Spark Controversy in White Dress

This mother goes viral on TikTok for wearing a white dress to her son's wedding. In a recently posted TikTok, a mother sparks controversy for wearing a white dress. According to the November 17 article "Mother of the Groom sparks controversy in WHITE dress complete with a train – but her daughter leaps to her defence", the groom's sister is named Nikita and posts the following scenes on TikTok to share how beautifully her mother looks in a white dress. She couldn't have expected it to go viral and cause this much commotion.

Read full story

Dog Mom Explains How To Cut Your Dogs Nails (Lifehack)

Image Rights Purchased | Image by Unsplash+In collaboration with Getty Images. If you own a dog or any pet, you know it can be a hard time cutting your beloved animal's nails.

Read full story

Sweeping Changes Coming to Marriott in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
39 comments

Pilot Claims to Have Seen UFO's in the Midwest

Image Rights Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NuForce, BBC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy