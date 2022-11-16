USPS Resumes Operations in Cottonport, Louisiana

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

The United States Postal Service has issued a notice that it would begin halting services for select people beginning on November 19.

Cottonport, Louisiana

According to the November 5 article "USPS Suspends Service In Louisiana", "Operations at this facility will be temporarily suspended beginning Saturday, Nov. 19," the Postal Service stated. " All operations will be moved to Marksville Post Office."

But now, they've announced on their website that operations are resumed.

Cottonport Post Office, located at 955 Sycamore St., 71327, is now open for business for patrons to utilize.

Service at Evangeline Post Office is still suspended.

