CVS Now Allows Pharmacists to Prescribe COVID Antiviral Treatments

According to Wikipedia, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. is a retail firm based in the United States. Woonsocket, Rhode Island serves as the location of its headquarters. It is a division of CVS Health.

It first opened its doors in 1963 in the city of Lowell, Massachusetts, under the name Consumer Value Store, which was also one of its previous names.

Because of a recent shortage of highly popular medication at certain CVS pharmacies , you should probably phone ahead before heading to the store to be sure you can get the medication you need.

Paxlovid

According to the November 15 article by BestLifeOnline "CVS Will Finally Let You Do This at 9,000 Pharmacy Locations, Starting Now", CVS has announced in a press release that it will begin allowing its pharmacists to prescribe COVID antiviral treatments.

The announcement was made public. With the implementation of this new service, CVS pharmacists will have the ability to clinically assess COVID-19-positive patients and, if eligible, prescribe Paxlovid, as stated in the announcement.

"Enabling pharmacists to evaluate patients and prescribe Paxlovid when clinically appropriate increases patient access and reduces barriers to care and treatment for those who need it," Prem Shah, PharmD, the executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy, said in a statement. "Paxlovid has proven to be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19 by helping to reduce the severity of symptoms in patients at high risk for severe cases of the illness."

