Dollar General Introduces a Medical Assistance Quiz to Help You Select the Best Pain Relievers

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

As of the 11th of April in the year 2022, Dollar General has 18,216 locations throughout the continental United States. Dollar General is presently under criticism for a major problem that may have an effect on consumers like you directly.

They've now again, failed an audit that checked whether they were charging the right prices.

In the November 15 article "Dollar General Will Let Shoppers Do This at 19,000 Stores Through Dec. 31", the company is collaborating with the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) Educational Foundation, which is a charitable organization, to launch an educational pilot in around 19,000 of its locations.

From the article: You'll be able to determine what kind and brand of pain reliever will best assist you by using your phone to scan a quick response (QR) code clearly displayed on the shelves. Per the press release, the code takes you to the foundation's OTC Pain Relief Interactive Quiz.

"The assessment (available in both English and Spanish) prompts shoppers to answer a series of short questions, taking into consideration their individual risk factors in order to provide a personalized report," the press release reads. The quiz will ask about the type of pain you have, existing health conditions, as well as your age, and any medications you're already taking. Once you've run through the quiz, you'll receive your official recommendation.

Overcharging Customers

Despite the new feature in those 19,000 stores, Dollar General is still in trouble in the state of Ohio. In the November 15 article "Dollar General is Overcharging Customers, Franklin County Auditor Says" that I published I explain how an audit of the store failed in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Weights and Measures inspectors visited the stores seven days after an initial inspection found scanned prices were still more expensive than the listed price on a number of items, Stinziano said in a release.



