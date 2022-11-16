Dollar General Introduces a Medical Assistance Quiz to Help You Select the Best Pain Relievers

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfMhh_0jCdh6NP00
By Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

As of the 11th of April in the year 2022, Dollar General has 18,216 locations throughout the continental United States. Dollar General is presently under criticism for a major problem that may have an effect on consumers like you directly.

They've now again, failed an audit that checked whether they were charging the right prices.

Quiz

In the November 15 article "Dollar General Will Let Shoppers Do This at 19,000 Stores Through Dec. 31", the company is collaborating with the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) Educational Foundation, which is a charitable organization, to launch an educational pilot in around 19,000 of its locations.

From the article: You'll be able to determine what kind and brand of pain reliever will best assist you by using your phone to scan a quick response (QR) code clearly displayed on the shelves. Per the press release, the code takes you to the foundation's OTC Pain Relief Interactive Quiz.

"The assessment (available in both English and Spanish) prompts shoppers to answer a series of short questions, taking into consideration their individual risk factors in order to provide a personalized report," the press release reads. The quiz will ask about the type of pain you have, existing health conditions, as well as your age, and any medications you're already taking. Once you've run through the quiz, you'll receive your official recommendation.

Overcharging Customers

Despite the new feature in those 19,000 stores, Dollar General is still in trouble in the state of Ohio. In the November 15 article "Dollar General is Overcharging Customers, Franklin County Auditor Says" that I published I explain how an audit of the store failed in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Weights and Measures inspectors visited the stores seven days after an initial inspection found scanned prices were still more expensive than the listed price on a number of items, Stinziano said in a release.


If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.


Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dollar General# Ohio# Overcharging# Medicare# Health

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
30118 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Denny’s T-Shirt Gives You Free Breakfast for a Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Delish and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Announces Holiday Deadlines

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
19 comments

Dollar General Announces "Big Upgrades"

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:The Sunand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

USPS Suspends Service Here

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Alleged Michaels Employee Claims the Company Doesn't Treat Your Data Right

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Mason, MI

USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for Service

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Wisner, LA

USPS Temporarily Suspends Service Here

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Milton, IN

USPS: Milton Post Office Reopens for Service

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Meridian, ID

Chick-fil-A Restaurant Reopening

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The IdahoNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Announces Delays and Nightly Packages During the Holidays

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CBS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Michigan State

Dollar General Opening New Store in Michigan

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Manisteenews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
31 comments

Sweeping Changes Announced for Walgreens

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:TellMeBestand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
Cumberland County, PA

Another Dollar General Store Closes Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:PennLiveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Louisiana State

USPS Suspends Service in Louisiana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
52 comments

Mother of Groom Goes Viral on TikTok to Spark Controversy in White Dress

This mother goes viral on TikTok for wearing a white dress to her son's wedding. In a recently posted TikTok, a mother sparks controversy for wearing a white dress. According to the November 17 article "Mother of the Groom sparks controversy in WHITE dress complete with a train – but her daughter leaps to her defence", the groom's sister is named Nikita and posts the following scenes on TikTok to share how beautifully her mother looks in a white dress. She couldn't have expected it to go viral and cause this much commotion.

Read full story

Dog Mom Explains How To Cut Your Dogs Nails (Lifehack)

Image Rights Purchased | Image by Unsplash+In collaboration with Getty Images. If you own a dog or any pet, you know it can be a hard time cutting your beloved animal's nails.

Read full story

Sweeping Changes Coming to Marriott in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
39 comments

Pilot Claims to Have Seen UFO's in the Midwest

Image Rights Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NuForce, BBC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy