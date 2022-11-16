USPS Announces "Operation Santa"

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Operation Santa

In the November 15 article "USPS Will Let You Do This for the Holidays, Starting Nov. 28", the United States Postal Service (USPS) published a fresh news release that detailed the implementation of the agency's Operation Santa for the current year.

"The season of giving is here, and the Postal Service is putting out the call for kind-hearted, generous people across the country to sign up to adopt letters to Santa," the release said.

Beginning on November 28th, letters will be made available for adoption.

According to the USPS, after that time has arrived, individuals will have the opportunity to browse through the posted letters and pick one or more to fulfill until the 19th of December.

According to the explanation provided by the organization, after the letters are chosen, the adopters must follow the procedures given in their welcome email in order to fulfill the festive wishes.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.