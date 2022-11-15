Baltimore, MD

New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in Baltimore

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6yvn_0jBm2AtE00
By Ben Schumin - Own work, CC BY-SA 2.5

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Giant Food of Maryland, LLC, more often referred to as Giant, is an American supermarket chain that operates 169 shops and 159 pharmacies that provide full-service medication dispensing in the states of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Landover, Maryland is the location of the company's headquarters. Landover is an unincorporated community in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Baltimore, Maryland

In the November 14 article "Giant Food to open its 6th Baltimore-area store Friday", on Friday, the regional grocery chain Giant Food will open its sixth location in the city of Baltimore, Maryland.

“Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food, in a statement. “With our newest store layout, décor and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”

According to a statement released by Giant Food, customers who shop at the new location will have free access to consultations with Giant's team of licensed nutritionists who work in-store, as well as online nutrition classes and webinars.

The store will feature Giant's newest store layout and format, including full-service meat and seafood departments.

