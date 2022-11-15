New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, California

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Smart & Final is a network of warehouse-style food and supply stores with headquarters in Commerce, California. The company emerged as a result of a number of mergers and expansions throughout the course of its history.

The Hellman-Haas Grocery Company was established in Los Angeles in 1871, making it the oldest of the united businesses. Over 250 of the company's retail outlets may be found throughout the western United States, in addition to 15 in the far northwestern region of Mexico.

The company also operated Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, which were formerly known as Cash & Carry and catered to food service professionals.

Smart & Final stores target both the food-service and household markets, but Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores cater specifically to food-service professionals.

Smart & Final, Santa Clara County

In the November 14 article "Smart & Final to open 10th store in Santa Clara County", the grocery store chain Smart & Final made the announcement on Monday that it will be expanding its presence in Santa Clara County, California, by opening its tenth location there.

From the article: The 39,000-square-foot Smart & Final Extra! the larger-format store will be located at 430 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, California, and will open for business on Dec. 14.

“I’ve worked for Smart & Final since graduating from high school right here in San Jose,” said Store Manager Carlos Santa Cruz in a statement. “I’m thrilled to provide Smart & Final’s budget-friendly selection of products for both households and local businesses in my own community. We offer more club-sized products than the average club store, which saves our customers money and time.”

