According to Wikipedia, Publix Super Markets, Inc. , more often referred to as Publix, is a grocery chain in the United States that is employee-owned and has its headquarters in Lakeland, Florida.

Publix is a privately held company that was established in 1930 by George W. Jenkins and is currently owned in its entirety by current and former workers as well as members of the Jenkins family.

The Publix supermarket chain has locations all around the southeastern United States.

The latest reports confirm that they are opening 4 new stores in 3 different states.

Florida Locations

A number of Publix supermarkets in Florida will soon have bars of their own.

According to the November 14 article "Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando" pours at Publix is the newest innovation that has been introduced by the supermarket chain.

It gives consumers the opportunity to purchase wine and beer at a bar that is situated within the shop itself.

The supermarket chain has established Pours locations throughout Central Florida, including in the cities of Orlando, Clermont, and Ormond Beach. At 3171 South Orange Avenue is where you will find The City Beautiful.