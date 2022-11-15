The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson Merge

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AlaskaPublic and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

According to the November 14 article "Anchorage lawmakers ask FTC to block Kroger-Albertsons merger", two Democratic members from Alaska's state legislature have written a letter to the Federal Trade Commission requesting that it reject a planned merger between supermarket titans Kroger and Albertsons.

Anchorage, Alaska

Carrs and Fred Meyer, both of which are owned by their respective parent companies, Albertsons and Kroger, are the two most prominent supermarket chains in the Anchorage area. According to Fields, those shops are also the primary rivals in each of Alaska's other four most populous communities.

Carrs and Fred Meyer, both of which are owned by their respective parent companies, Albertsons and Kroger, are the two most prominent supermarket chains in the Anchorage area.

According to Fields, those shops are also the primary rivals in each of Alaska's other four most populous communities.

“And these stores are today, the major competitors in Kenai, (Kenai-Soldotna), in Wasilla (Wasilla and Palmer), in Fairbanks, in Juneau, and in Anchorage. So in the five largest population centers in the state,” Fields said.

According to the article:

The parent companies announced their intent to merge back on Oct. 14, stating the buyout would lead to an enhanced customer experience, increased wages and lower prices.

Despite the fact that he has not yet received a response from the FTC, Fields asserts that he has faith in chairwoman Lina Khan, who has shown skepticism regarding the effects of corporate consolidation on consumers.