Kroger in Braxton Country, West Virginia Remains Open After They Announced to Close Doors

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:WSAZ and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

Braxton County

In the November 10th article "Local Kroger store to remain open despite closure announcement", they announce that the Kroger store in Gassaway will remain open.

The United States Senator for West Virginia, Joe Manchin, a Democrat, stated on Thursday that the decision to keep it open despite the fact that it was anticipated to close in January is very much appreciated.

From the article:

The senator pointed to the importance of the decision, considering the store employs 52 people. He applauded Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leaders’ announcement about the store staying open.

“This is very welcome news for Gassaway and the entire region,” Manchin said in a news release. “I greatly appreciate Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen’s willingness to consider the impacts of this closure for the community and work with UFCW Local 400 to prevent the store closure. When I found out that the Gassaway location was scheduled to close, I immediately engaged with Kroger and asked they reassess their decision. I’m very thankful for the outcome, and I look forward to visiting with Kroger employees and leadership very soon.”