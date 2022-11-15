Kroger in Braxton Country, West Virginia Remains Open After They Announced to Close Doors

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11f6L9_0jBZQifM00
By Jonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:WSAZ and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

Braxton County

In the November 10th article "Local Kroger store to remain open despite closure announcement", they announce that the Kroger store in Gassaway will remain open.

The United States Senator for West Virginia, Joe Manchin, a Democrat, stated on Thursday that the decision to keep it open despite the fact that it was anticipated to close in January is very much appreciated.

From the article:

The senator pointed to the importance of the decision, considering the store employs 52 people. He applauded Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leaders’ announcement about the store staying open.

“This is very welcome news for Gassaway and the entire region,” Manchin said in a news release. “I greatly appreciate Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen’s willingness to consider the impacts of this closure for the community and work with UFCW Local 400 to prevent the store closure. When I found out that the Gassaway location was scheduled to close, I immediately engaged with Kroger and asked they reassess their decision. I’m very thankful for the outcome, and I look forward to visiting with Kroger employees and leadership very soon.”

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kroger# Store# Business# Shopping# West Virginia

Comments / 2

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
30118 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Denny’s T-Shirt Gives You Free Breakfast for a Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Delish and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Announces Holiday Deadlines

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
19 comments

Dollar General Announces "Big Upgrades"

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:The Sunand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

USPS Suspends Service Here

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Alleged Michaels Employee Claims the Company Doesn't Treat Your Data Right

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Mason, MI

USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for Service

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Wisner, LA

USPS Temporarily Suspends Service Here

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Milton, IN

USPS: Milton Post Office Reopens for Service

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Meridian, ID

Chick-fil-A Restaurant Reopening

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The IdahoNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Announces Delays and Nightly Packages During the Holidays

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CBS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Michigan State

Dollar General Opening New Store in Michigan

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Manisteenews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
31 comments

Sweeping Changes Announced for Walgreens

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:TellMeBestand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
Cumberland County, PA

Another Dollar General Store Closes Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:PennLiveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Louisiana State

USPS Suspends Service in Louisiana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
52 comments

Mother of Groom Goes Viral on TikTok to Spark Controversy in White Dress

This mother goes viral on TikTok for wearing a white dress to her son's wedding. In a recently posted TikTok, a mother sparks controversy for wearing a white dress. According to the November 17 article "Mother of the Groom sparks controversy in WHITE dress complete with a train – but her daughter leaps to her defence", the groom's sister is named Nikita and posts the following scenes on TikTok to share how beautifully her mother looks in a white dress. She couldn't have expected it to go viral and cause this much commotion.

Read full story

Dog Mom Explains How To Cut Your Dogs Nails (Lifehack)

Image Rights Purchased | Image by Unsplash+In collaboration with Getty Images. If you own a dog or any pet, you know it can be a hard time cutting your beloved animal's nails.

Read full story

Sweeping Changes Coming to Marriott in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
39 comments

Pilot Claims to Have Seen UFO's in the Midwest

Image Rights Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NuForce, BBC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy