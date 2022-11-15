Trump Expected to Announce Presidential Run Today

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3Ehq_0jBY25YW00
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bloomberg, Miami Herald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

The former president is widely anticipated to declare his candidacy for reelection.

The 2020 United States presidential election was the 59th presidential election of the United States, held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in which he participated and lost.

Prior to the polls, primary elections took place from February to August 2020. Republican incumbent Donald Trump was running for a second term.

The main contender was Democrat Joe Biden. The congressional elections (for the Senate and the House of Representatives) and gubernatorial elections also took place at the same time as the presidential elections.

Trump 2024

The announcement of the former president's plans to run for president of the United States once more as a candidate for the Republican Party is widely anticipated to take place on Tuesday at nine o'clock p.m. local time. speech.

The Republican Party's leader chose an unusually early timing for his address, which came just one week after the midterm elections. This is widely interpreted as an effort to demonstrate his strength within the party and discourage other Republicans from even entering the race.

Ron DeSantis is one of his competitors within the GOP.

According to the survey conducted by the group, DeSantis is currently ahead of Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup with GOP primary voters by 11 percentage points in Iowa, 48% to 37%, and by 15 percentage points in New Hampshire, 52% to 37%. In Iowa, DeSantis has a lead of 48% to 37%.

