Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIlbO_0jBWAlk800
By Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Lebtown and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Chick-fil-A is an American chain of fast food restaurants specializing in chicken products.

Founder Truett Cathy opened his first restaurant called Dwarf Grill in Hapeville in 1946. The first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in Atlanta in 1967.

The first Chick-fil-A restaurants were located only in malls. The first stand-alone restaurant opened in Atlanta in 1986. The first drive-in restaurant opened in 1993. Chick-fil-A got its own website in 1997 and in 2001 generated annual sales of more than $1 billion for the first time.

The 1000th branch was also opened in that year. In 2003, the chain expanded into the western United States, including the states of Utah, Arizona and California.

Lebanon County

In an article by LebTown called "Chick-fil-A continues to vet former Golden Corral for first location in county" we see that Chick-fil-A is continuing to investigate the possibility of opening its first Lebanon County restaurant at the property of the former Golden Corral, which is located at 1147 Quentin Road.

From the article:

Although the company said through a public relations firm that it cannot confirm a location in Lebanon County at this time, Chick-fil-A is actively working on plans for the site.

“When Chick-fil-A submits a preliminary/final LDP application to the township, the plan will be scheduled for presentation at the next Township Planning Commission public meeting,” said Long. (Township manager)

# Chick fil A# Restaurant# Pennsylvania# Lebanon County# Golden Corral

