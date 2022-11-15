Dollar General is Overcharging Customers, Franklin County Auditor Says

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

As of the 11th of April in the year 2022, Dollar General has 18,216 locations throughout the continental United States.

Dollar General is presently under criticism for a major problem that may have an effect on consumers like you directly.

They've now again, failed an audit that checked whether they were charging the right prices.

Audit Failure

In the November 14 report of Dispatch: "Check the price tag: Franklin County auditor says Dollar General fails repeat inspection", the auditor makes it very clear that things are not solved yet.

From the article:

The Franklin County Weights and Measures inspectors visited the stores seven days after an initial inspection found scanned prices were still more expensive than the listed price on a number of items, Stinziano said in a release.

Consumers should remain cautious when shopping and make sure you’re paying the correct price; every penny counts,” Stinziano said.

In the beginning of this month, the Ohio Attorney General's Office made the announcement that it had initiated a civil complaint against the business.

