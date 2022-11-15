Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, Texas

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Austin Business Journal and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

Kyle, Austin

In a report by BizJournals: "Costco reveals possible opening date for Kyle store", Costco announces a possible opening date for their new store in Kyle, Austin.

A spokesperson for Costco said that the company's policy is to not share details until it is closer to opening, so they declined to answer questions about the opening date.

According to a filing made in November 2021 with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new store is anticipated to have a total floor space of 160,544 square feet. In January, construction on the project got underway with an estimated price tag of 15.2 million dollars for the warehouse and 2.3 million dollars for the gas station.

