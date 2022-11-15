Publix Announces New Store Location in Millbrook

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSFA and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Publix Super Markets, Inc. , more often referred to as Publix, is a grocery chain in the United States that is employee-owned and has its headquarters in Lakeland, Florida.

Publix is a privately held company that was established in 1930 by George W. Jenkins and is currently owned in its entirety by current and former workers as well as members of the Jenkins family.

The Publix supermarket chain has locations all around the southeastern United States.The latest reports confirm that they are opening 4 new stores in 3 different states.

Publix, 2024

According to the November 3 article "Publix to anchor new Millbrook shopping center", Publix announced to open a new location of their store.

A news release states that the location of the building, which will have a total area of 47,000 square feet, will be at the intersection of Highway 14 and Kelly Boulevard.

That is located close to the Hillcrest Center, which is anchored by Walmart.

“RealtyLink is extremely excited about the opportunity to bring a first-class grocer like Publix to the Millbrook market,” said developer John Whitson. “We are very appreciative of the warm welcome and strong support Millbrook has shown us and look forward to delivering a high-quality development to an outstanding community.”

“We are gaining another great partner to help us enhance our community,” said Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley. “I want to thank the City Council and our city staff for their efforts in seeing this project to fruition. We welcome the Publix family to our area.”

Midway through the year 2024 is when the project is anticipated to be finished.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.