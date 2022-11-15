Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of Stores

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: FoxBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , Walgreen Firm, also known as Walgreens, is an American company that runs the second-largest drugstore store chain in the United States, behind only CVS Health.

Walgreens is a registered trademark of Walgreen Company.

It specializes in providing picture services, as well as the fulfillment of prescriptions, health and wellness items, and health information.

It was established in 1901 in the city of Chicago, Illinois, and its current headquarters are located in the community of Deerfield, which is a suburb of Chicago.

Closed Stores in Black and Hispanic Neighborhoods

In a report on November 14 by FoxBusiness called: Boston officials accuse Walgreens of 'racism' for closing some stores, they say officals of the city accuse Walgreens of racism.

Walgreens has been accused of racism by municipal authorities in Boston after the drugstore giant announced that it will be shutting three shops in neighborhoods that are predominantly inhabited by people of African American and Hispanic descent.

Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson remarked in an interview with WCVB that for far too long, "big enterprises have treated Black, brown, and working-class neighborhoods as though we are second-class citizens."

This statement was made in response to an announcement made by Walgreens that it would be closing three pharmacies in the neighborhoods of Hyde Park, Nubian Square, and Mattapan in Boston.

These neighborhoods are predominantly comprised of people of color who are employed in the labor force.

Financial Loss

The accusation made in the statement was that Walgreens was allegedly using a "financial loss to justify store closure while doubling earnings and increasing CEO pay while the average Walgreens cashier in Boston earns the minimum wage"

But.

"Elderly community members, many of whom have mobility issues and are on a fixed income, rely on having a pharmacy within close confines of their environs, potentially leading to significant personal and public health issues interconnected with and exacerbated by issues of ageism, racism, and class inequality," the statement said.

What do you think of this?

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.