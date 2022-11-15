Former Walmart Location Sold in Wisconsin

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WisTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

In recent years, there has been a widespread trend toward the closing of retail locations, which has had an impact on businesses of all sizes.

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

The big-box retailer has been forced to close many locations for a variety of different reasons. In the spring, Walmart permanently closed five separate stores in four states.

As a result of the incident, Walmart has decided to close one of its stores.

Wisconsin

The Nov 11 article "Former Walmart location on Bush River Rd sold to computer company" said a new firm will be taking over the warehouse operations at a former Walmart site located on Bush River Road.

Executive Personal Computers is purchasing the building, which has a total area of 203,819 square feet, according to representatives for Bunrootis LLC. The Southeastern and Central United States are the primary areas of concentration for Bunrootis, an investment and redevelopment company.

“The adaptive reuse of former big box retail stores is a trend occurring across the country as consumers lean into e-commerce and the need for big box bricks-and-mortar is diminished,” said Chuck Salley, the Managing Director of Industrial Services in Colliers’ Columbia office.

