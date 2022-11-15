Alleged Former Burlington Coat Factory Employee Warns Shoppers on TikTok for Black Friday Madness

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11KiGZ_0jBDqvkZ00
By Jay1095 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Burlington, which was formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, is a national off-price department store retailer in the United States.

It is a division of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation and has over a thousand locations across 40 states as well as Puerto Rico. The company's headquarters can be found in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

But now, this TikToker has shared some secrets regarding Black Friday. Let's see.

Black Friday, 2022

According to the November 11 article, published on BestLifeOnline: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Burlington Coat Factory Employees "the store doesn't always offer the best ones on Black Friday".

Allegedly, a former employee tweeted the following:

"I worked at Burlington Coat Factory on Black Friday and it was packed. They didn't even have a sale,"

TikTok Warns for Black Friday Madness

In the same article, they refer to a TikToker that published a video last year in which you get warned for extremely long queues.

If you want to avoid the crowds, it's probably best to do your shopping somewhere else on Black Friday, especially considering that Burlington's sales are ongoing throughout the year.

Creditcard?

In the same article, the author warns of companies pushing their own credit cards.

"If you feel like an employee is being pushy, they probably are, but remember to be polite when you decline their credit card offer since they're only doing their job."

Thanks for reading.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Burlington# Coat Factory# Shopping# Business# TikTok

Comments / 13

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
29227 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Mother of Groom Goes Viral on TikTok to Spark Controversy in White Dress

This mother goes viral on TikTok for wearing a white dress to her son's wedding. In a recently posted TikTok, a mother sparks controversy for wearing a white dress. According to the November 17 article "Mother of the Groom sparks controversy in WHITE dress complete with a train – but her daughter leaps to her defence", the groom's sister is named Nikita and posts the following scenes on TikTok to share how beautifully her mother looks in a white dress. She couldn't have expected it to go viral and cause this much commotion.

Read full story

Dog Mom Explains How To Cut Your Dogs Nails (Lifehack)

Image Rights Purchased | Image by Unsplash+In collaboration with Getty Images. If you own a dog or any pet, you know it can be a hard time cutting your beloved animal's nails.

Read full story

Sweeping Changes Coming to Marriott in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
19 comments

Pilot Claims to Have Seen UFO's in the Midwest

Image Rights Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NuForce, BBC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri Woman Sues Walmart

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox2Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
10 comments
Lafayette, LA

Aldi is Opening a New Location in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
30 comments

Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
13 comments
Little Chute, WI

Family Dollar is Closing a Location in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Study Says People That Have Diabetes Have a 73% Higher Chance of Getting Dementia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, TheHealthy and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Mountlake Terrace, WA

USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in Washington

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Krispy Kreme is Closing Locations in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments
Lafayette, LA

Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New Restaurant

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Advocate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly Closing

Weekends Only Springfield Sign (Yelp) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: KSDK and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
San Jose, CA

Smart & Final Opening New Store

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Super Market News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cumberland County, PA

Dollar General Unexpectedly Closes After Inspection Report

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: PennLive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly Closes

By Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States - Nordstrom Rack Retail Store, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kare11.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Cambridge, MA

Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its Doors

Image Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Brooke Cagle. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

BJ's Wholesale Club Opening New Store on Friday

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NorthJersey and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy