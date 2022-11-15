Alleged Former Burlington Coat Factory Employee Warns Shoppers on TikTok for Black Friday Madness

Note From The Author

Introduction

Burlington, which was formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, is a national off-price department store retailer in the United States.

It is a division of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation and has over a thousand locations across 40 states as well as Puerto Rico. The company's headquarters can be found in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

But now, this TikToker has shared some secrets regarding Black Friday. Let's see.

Black Friday, 2022

According to the November 11 article, published on BestLifeOnline: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Burlington Coat Factory Employees "the store doesn't always offer the best ones on Black Friday".

Allegedly, a former employee tweeted the following:

"I worked at Burlington Coat Factory on Black Friday and it was packed. They didn't even have a sale,"

TikTok Warns for Black Friday Madness

In the same article, they refer to a TikToker that published a video last year in which you get warned for extremely long queues.

If you want to avoid the crowds, it's probably best to do your shopping somewhere else on Black Friday, especially considering that Burlington's sales are ongoing throughout the year.

Creditcard?

In the same article, the author warns of companies pushing their own credit cards.

"If you feel like an employee is being pushy, they probably are, but remember to be polite when you decline their credit card offer since they're only doing their job."

