Walla Walla, WA

133-Year-Old Business in Washington Closes Its Doors

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Image Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images

Introduction

Another business is closing its doors.

As BestLifeOnline reported, the 133-year-old business of Martins' Jewelers is going to close its doors for good.

On the website, they say:

Martin’s Jewelers has a large selection of loose diamonds. We can supply any shape, size, color, and quality of diamond you are looking for. In additions, since we purchase our diamonds straight from the cutters, you won’t find a better value than at Martin’s.

According to a statement made on Facebook on November 14, Martin's Jewelers will be permanently closing its doors.

Facebook Post

"Since 1889, Martin's Jewelers has been Walla Walla's Jeweler, started by my great-grandfather Charles D. Martin," the post reads. "It's been our pleasure to provide Walla Walla and surrounding areas with stunning diamonds, gemstone jewelry, watches, and giftware, but alas the time has come for us to say goodbye."

Conclusion

According to YakTriNews, the business has been in the same family for four generations, and workers have referred to it as the longest-running family-owned jewelry store in the Pacific Northwest.

At the moment, Martin's Jewelers is having a going-out-of-business sale, during which they are discounting items by up to 70 percent.

Are you going to miss it?

