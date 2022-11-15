USPS Announces Increase and Decrease of Prices for 2023

Bryan Dijkhuizen
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Price Increase

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), the anticipated change to rates will result in an increase of roughly 5.5 percent for Priority Mail service prices, 6.6 percent for Priority Mail Express service prices, and 7.8 percent for First-Class Packages Service costs.

However, in contrast to some of the recent cost changes that the Postal Service has made for its customers, this plan does not just cover price increases.

Decrease

These shifts will in fact have repercussions on both sides.

For instance, the suggested retail price of a small flat-rate box will drop from $10.40 to $10.20, and the price of normal, legal, and padded flat-rate envelopes will all drop by 20 to 25 cents.

Conclusion

The Postal Service's most recent notice is limited to discussing pricing adjustments for shipping-related services alone.

This is due to the fact that the organization has previously made public its intentions to raise prices for additional mailing services throughout the next year.

