Democrats Remain Leader in the Senate After Nevada Victory

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPX91_0jACrU0N00
(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BBC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Midterm elections in the United States are the general elections held near the middle of a president's four-year term, on Election Day on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November.

According to Wikipedia, during this midterm election, which took place during the term of Democratic Party incumbent president Joe Biden, all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate were up for grabs.

A total of 39 gubernatorial elections across the states and territories of the United States, in addition to a large number of state and local elections, were up for grabs. The outcomes of these elections will decide who will serve in the 118th Congress of the United States.

This was the first election to be impacted by the redistricting of the United States that took place in 2022, which followed the completion of the 2020 United States census.

Nevada

After a decisive victory in the state of Nevada, the Democrats will keep their hold on the majority of seats in the Senate of the United States. It is anticipated that Senator Catherine Cortez Masto will prevail in her race against the Republican candidate Adam Laxalt.

In December, a runoff election will be held to determine who will represent Georgia in the Senate.

In the event that both parties hold an equal number of seats in the Senate, the Vice President, Kamala Harris, is given the power to cast a tie-breaking vote.

# Elections# Midterm Elections# Nevada# Democrats

Comments / 21

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
29398 followers

