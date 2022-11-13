USPS Announces Changes for the Holiday Season

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Holidays

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), preparations for the holiday season in 2022 started all the way back in January of this year.

A number of significant investments have already been made in order to assist the agency in getting ready for the busy shipping months.

These investments include converting 100,000 part-time employees to full-time, hiring an additional 28,000 peak season employees, deploying over 130 new package processing machines, and expanding processing capacity up to nearly 60 million packages per day.

"Successfully delivering for the holidays is a cornerstone of our Delivering for America 10-year plan," Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said. "Thanks to the 655,000 women and men of the Postal Service, recent investments and operational precision improvements, we are ready to be the most used delivery provider this holiday season."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.