USPS Announces Changes for the Holiday Season

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0j9BxQIA00
Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Holidays

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), preparations for the holiday season in 2022 started all the way back in January of this year.

A number of significant investments have already been made in order to assist the agency in getting ready for the busy shipping months.

These investments include converting 100,000 part-time employees to full-time, hiring an additional 28,000 peak season employees, deploying over 130 new package processing machines, and expanding processing capacity up to nearly 60 million packages per day.

"Successfully delivering for the holidays is a cornerstone of our Delivering for America 10-year plan," Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said. "Thanks to the 655,000 women and men of the Postal Service, recent investments and operational precision improvements, we are ready to be the most used delivery provider this holiday season."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USPS# Mail Service# Christmas# Holidays

Comments / 25

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
28784 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lafayette, LA

Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New Restaurant

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Advocate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Sullivan, IN

2-in-1 Family Dollar/Dollar Tree Opening in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kaukauna Community News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly Closing

Weekends Only Springfield Sign (Yelp) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: KSDK and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Smart & Final Opening New Store

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Super Market News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cumberland County, PA

Dollar General Unexpectedly Closes After Inspection Report

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: PennLive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly Closes

By Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States - Nordstrom Rack Retail Store, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kare11.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its Doors

Image Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Brooke Cagle. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

BJ's Wholesale Club Opening New Store on Friday

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NorthJersey and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Spencer, IA

T.J. Maxx Opens New Department Store

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Spencer Daily Reporter and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Butler County, OH

Costco Opening New Ohio Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Fort Wayne, IN

Shooting at Walmart Store on Tuesday Afternoon

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Wane.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Little Chute, WI

Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kaukauna Community News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Scientists at University of Amsterdam Created a Black Hole

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Science Alert and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cottonport, LA

USPS Resumes Operations in Cottonport, Louisiana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Black Friday at Costco Starts Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

CVS Now Allows Pharmacists to Prescribe COVID Antiviral Treatments

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Dollar General Introduces a Medical Assistance Quiz to Help You Select the Best Pain Relievers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Announces "Operation Santa"

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in Baltimore

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Santa Clara, CA

New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, California

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy