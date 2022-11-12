Dollar General Location Closed After Fire

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

As of the 11th of April in the year 2022, Dollar General has 18,216 locations throughout the continental United States.

Dollar General is presently under criticism for a major problem that may have an effect on consumers like you directly.

Camp Verde, November 11

A fire at Dollar General caused all of the store's contents to be destroyed, but the owners have stated that they intend to reopen the business after remodeling the structure that is still standing.

According to the Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District, the fire that occurred early on Tuesday morning on Finnie Flat Road did not result in any injuries.

According to this report of MyRadioPlace there have been no injuries.

"No one was injured in the fire on Finnie Flat Road early Tuesday according to Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District. The fire is still under investigation. When crews arrived they had smoke down to the floor, but there was not a lot of fire because the building was sealed. The fire was extremely hot, and firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to vent it. Dollar General representatives again want to get set back up again for locals."

