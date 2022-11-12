Family Dollar Sued by the State of Ohio

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N17cC_0j8YvqOc00
By Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. is a chain of discount stores based in the United States.

It was the second-largest retailer of its kind in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015.

At the time of the acquisition, it had over 8,000 locations in all states except Alaska and Hawaii. Its headquarters operations were moved from Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, which is located in South Hampton Roads.

Family Dollar in Ohio

On Monday, the Attorney General of Ohio, Dave Yost, submitted a lawsuit against Family Dollar, alleging that the retailer charged higher prices at the register for items that were displayed at lower prices on the shelf.

“We’re looking not just for reimbursement, but we want a court order to make them stop doing this and to put adequate controls in place so that the price you see on the shelf is the price that they charge at the register,” Yost said in a statement. “I’m optimistic that we’ve got a good case and we’re going to get justice.”

Yost is seeking a permanent injunction in his most recent case to prevent Family Dollar from ringing up items at the wrong prices when they are purchased.

In addition to this, he requests that the company pay damages to any and all customers who were negatively impacted, as well as a fine of $25,000 for each alleged violation that the company committed.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Dollar# Ohio# Groceries# Business# Dollar Stores

Comments / 39

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
28784 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lafayette, LA

Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New Restaurant

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Advocate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Sullivan, IN

2-in-1 Family Dollar/Dollar Tree Opening in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kaukauna Community News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly Closing

Weekends Only Springfield Sign (Yelp) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: KSDK and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Smart & Final Opening New Store

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Super Market News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cumberland County, PA

Dollar General Unexpectedly Closes After Inspection Report

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: PennLive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly Closes

By Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States - Nordstrom Rack Retail Store, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kare11.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its Doors

Image Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Brooke Cagle. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

BJ's Wholesale Club Opening New Store on Friday

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NorthJersey and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Spencer, IA

T.J. Maxx Opens New Department Store

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Spencer Daily Reporter and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Butler County, OH

Costco Opening New Ohio Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Fort Wayne, IN

Shooting at Walmart Store on Tuesday Afternoon

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Wane.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Little Chute, WI

Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kaukauna Community News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Scientists at University of Amsterdam Created a Black Hole

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Science Alert and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cottonport, LA

USPS Resumes Operations in Cottonport, Louisiana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Black Friday at Costco Starts Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

CVS Now Allows Pharmacists to Prescribe COVID Antiviral Treatments

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Dollar General Introduces a Medical Assistance Quiz to Help You Select the Best Pain Relievers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Announces "Operation Santa"

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in Baltimore

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Santa Clara, CA

New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, California

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy