Family Dollar Sued by the State of Ohio

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. is a chain of discount stores based in the United States.

It was the second-largest retailer of its kind in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015.

At the time of the acquisition, it had over 8,000 locations in all states except Alaska and Hawaii. Its headquarters operations were moved from Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, which is located in South Hampton Roads.

Family Dollar in Ohio

On Monday, the Attorney General of Ohio, Dave Yost, submitted a lawsuit against Family Dollar, alleging that the retailer charged higher prices at the register for items that were displayed at lower prices on the shelf.

“We’re looking not just for reimbursement, but we want a court order to make them stop doing this and to put adequate controls in place so that the price you see on the shelf is the price that they charge at the register,” Yost said in a statement. “I’m optimistic that we’ve got a good case and we’re going to get justice.”

Yost is seeking a permanent injunction in his most recent case to prevent Family Dollar from ringing up items at the wrong prices when they are purchased.

In addition to this, he requests that the company pay damages to any and all customers who were negatively impacted, as well as a fine of $25,000 for each alleged violation that the company committed.

