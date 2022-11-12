New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023

The Midwestern grocer opens a new store.

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SuperMarketNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Schnucks, which is headquartered in St. Louis, Eatwell is geared toward customers who place a high value on health and wellness, natural and organic foods, and the occasional splurge.

The new Eatwell location in Chesterfield, Missouri, will be a 30,000-square-foot store that is located at 220 THF Blvd. (63005), and it is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.

Eatwell, 2023

According to Schnucks, the newly constructed Eatwell will stock thousands of natural and organic products across the entirety of the store.

In the produce section, customers can choose from a wide variety of fruits and vegetables that were grown using conventional methods in addition to organically grown options.

“We are excited to introduce Eatwell Market by Schnucks to customers in our hometown area,” Ted Schnuck, executive vice president of supermarkets, said in a statement. “Our company’s mission is to nourish people’s lives, and we will build on that by bringing customers a store where they can discover new, local items while staying focused on health and wellness.”

“At Eatwell Market, we will strive to offer customers the best tasting food made from the best ingredients,” Schnuck added. “We look forward to soon welcoming shoppers to this location, where our goal will be to bring them a ‘beyond the expected’ shopping experience.”

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.