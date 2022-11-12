Big Changes Coming Up For Grocery Chain in the Midwest

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, SpartanNash is a grocery store chain that also operates as a food distributor in the United States. Its headquarters are located in Byron Center, Michigan.

The distribution of food to independent grocers, military commissaries, and corporate-owned retail stores is one of the core businesses of the company, which operates in 44 states as well as Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. SpartanNash operates 142 corporate-owned retail stores under a number of brands across the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio.

A large number of these stores were formerly owned by independent grocery stores that SpartanNash purchased and merged with its own operations.

SpartanNash in 2025

According to Supermarket News, SpartanNash, a company headquartered in Michigan that operates over 147 grocery stores in nine different states, is betting on the simplification of its brand lineup in order to speed up its growth.

By the end of the year 2025, it intends to implement a new system in which each of its stores will be classified as belonging to one of four brands: the Family Fare banner will cover the conventional supermarket segment, the Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market brands will focus more on higher-end upmarket food goods, and the Supermercado Nuestra Familia banner will account for the ethnic segment.

"This allows us to have much more purpose as we talk to shoppers and consumers. These archetypes we've identified are also mirrored in our customers in the food distribution space, so we can provide the service and advisory they need to grow. And so we're extremely excited about this banner consolidation over the long-range plan," said SpartanNash chief strategy and information officer Masiar Tayebi.

