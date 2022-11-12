Big Change Coming for Walgreens

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Walgreen Firm, also known as Walgreens, is an American company that runs the second-largest drugstore store chain in the United States, behind only CVS Health. Walgreens is a registered trademark of Walgreen Company.

It specializes in providing picture services, as well as the fulfillment of prescriptions, health and wellness items, and health information.

It was established in 1901 in the city of Chicago, Illinois, and its current headquarters are located in the community of Deerfield, which is a suburb of Chicago.

And now, a big change is coming up.

Summit Health Acquisition

The drugstore retailer has been putting in a lot of effort to increase the number of health services that it provides to customers in its shops. Now, it is taking things one step further and broadening its healthcare reach with its most recent acquisition of Summit Health.

Walgreens' long-term goal is to integrate its retail locations (and the services that those stores offer) with its healthcare facilities. This will allow Walgreens to better serve its customers.

According to an interview with Fortune, Walgreens CEO Tracey Brown stated that she views the company's retail pharmacies as a critical addition to traditional healthcare clinics such as CityMD.

Brown hopes that in the years to come Walgreens will have a reputation as a convenient location where people can get tests run promptly for ailments such as strep throat and urinary tract infections.

In addition, Brown mentioned how the firm has over 9,000 shops, saying that because of this number of locations, it is probable that the majority of individuals in the country will have a Walgreens that is in a place that is convenient for them.

