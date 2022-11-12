USPS Suspends Service in North Dakota

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Weather Conditions

According to a statement on its website, the USPS has closed a list of post offices in the state of North Dakota due to weather conditions.

For today, the primary cause for concern continues to be the morning fog that spread across different parts of our region as a result of the cold, calm conditions that prevailed over the fresh snowpack.

The most extensive region with visibility of a quarter of a mile or less continues to be over the southwestern part of the state, west of the Missouri River, followed by some of the northernmost parts of the state.

