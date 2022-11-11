Dollar General Announces 20% Discount for Veterans at Veterans Day

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

As of the 11th of April in the year 2022, Dollar General has 18,216 locations throughout the continental United States.

Dollar General is presently under criticism for a major problem that may have an effect on consumers like you directly.

20% Discount

According to a statement on their website, they've now introduced a 20 percent discount on Veterans Day.

Dollar General is pleased to show its support for those who have served in the military in the past or who are currently serving their country by providing a permanent and exclusive discount to active duty service members, veterans, and members of their immediate families.

Accusations of Overcharging

Last month, Dollar General has been much in the news. Mostly because of the fact that they've been accused of overcharging customers. I reported the following:

According to a press statement from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the state of Ohio filed a lawsuit against Dollar General Corporation on November 1. The formal inquiry was conducted in Butler County, however, the AGO received allegations of similar unfair and deceptive activities between March 2021 and August 2022.

In the complaint filed by the state, it is alleged that Dollar General is in violation of Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act by presenting prices that are false and by breaking its regulation regarding bait advertising, which is also referred to as bait-and-switch advertising.

