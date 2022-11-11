Dollar General Announces 20% Discount for Veterans at Veterans Day

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfMhh_0j7ZS2pA00
By Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

As of the 11th of April in the year 2022, Dollar General has 18,216 locations throughout the continental United States.

Dollar General is presently under criticism for a major problem that may have an effect on consumers like you directly.

20% Discount

According to a statement on their website, they've now introduced a 20 percent discount on Veterans Day.

Dollar General is pleased to show its support for those who have served in the military in the past or who are currently serving their country by providing a permanent and exclusive discount to active duty service members, veterans, and members of their immediate families.

Accusations of Overcharging

Last month, Dollar General has been much in the news. Mostly because of the fact that they've been accused of overcharging customers. I reported the following:

According to a press statement from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the state of Ohio filed a lawsuit against Dollar General Corporation on November 1. The formal inquiry was conducted in Butler County, however, the AGO received allegations of similar unfair and deceptive activities between March 2021 and August 2022.
In the complaint filed by the state, it is alleged that Dollar General is in violation of Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act by presenting prices that are false and by breaking its regulation regarding bait advertising, which is also referred to as bait-and-switch advertising.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

``

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dollar General# Shopping# Veterans Day# Discount# Groceries

Comments / 4

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
28773 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Baltimore, MD

New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in Baltimore

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Santa Clara, CA

New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, California

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Anchorage, AK

The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson Merge

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AlaskaPublic and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Braxton County, WV

Kroger in Braxton Country, West Virginia Remains Open After They Announced to Close Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:WSAZ and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati Area

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Cincinnati and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Trump Expected to Announce Presidential Run Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bloomberg, Miami Herald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Lebanon County, PA

Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Lebtown and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
5 comments
Franklin County, OH

Dollar General is Overcharging Customers, Franklin County Auditor Says

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dispatch and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Kyle, TX

Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, Texas

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Austin Business Journaland for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Millbrook, AL

Publix Announces New Store Location in Millbrook

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSFA and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of Stores

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: FoxBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
13 comments
Wisconsin State

Former Walmart Location Sold in Wisconsin

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WisTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments

Alleged Former Burlington Coat Factory Employee Warns Shoppers on TikTok for Black Friday Madness

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Walla Walla, WA

133-Year-Old Business in Washington Closes Its Doors

Image Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MartinsWallaWalla, BestLifeOnline, yaktrinews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Announces Increase and Decrease of Prices for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Nevada State

Democrats Remain Leader in the Senate After Nevada Victory

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BBC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
20 comments
Charlottesville, VA

University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still Searching

(Mike Kropf /The Daily Progress via AP) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN, AP NEWS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Georgia State

Republicans Need 6 More Seats to Take the House of Representatives. 20 Seats Left.

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
24 comments
Houston, TX

Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal Court

Image by Matt Johnson on Flickr | Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ABC13 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
48 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy