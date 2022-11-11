Wells Fargo Closes 14 Locations in Several States

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333dw4_0j7Yo99M00
By Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Wells Fargo & Company is an American multinational financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California; operational headquarters in Manhattan; and managerial offices throughout the United States and internationally.

Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States.

The company serves more than 70 million customers across the world and operates in 35 different countries.

According to the Financial Stability Board, this particular financial institution possesses a systemically important status.

14 Closures Reported All Around The Country

The most recent bulletin states that Wells Fargo will be closing a combined total of 14 branches all over the United States. Locations in Chicago, San Francisco, Jersey City, New Jersey, Denver, Richmond, Virginia, Chandler, Arizona, Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Minneapolis, and Ponte Vedra, Florida will each have one of their stores permanently closed.

While Texas will suffer the loss of two branches in the city of Austin, New York will see two of its branches in New York City and Manhasset close.

These closings are detailed in a weekly bulletin, the most recent edition of which was released on the 29th of October 2022.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

``

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bank# Wells Fargo# Business# Close

Comments / 23

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
28786 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lafayette, LA

Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New Restaurant

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Advocate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Sullivan, IN

2-in-1 Family Dollar/Dollar Tree Opening in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kaukauna Community News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly Closing

Weekends Only Springfield Sign (Yelp) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: KSDK and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

Smart & Final Opening New Store

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Super Market News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cumberland County, PA

Dollar General Unexpectedly Closes After Inspection Report

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: PennLive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly Closes

By Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States - Nordstrom Rack Retail Store, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kare11.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its Doors

Image Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Brooke Cagle. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

BJ's Wholesale Club Opening New Store on Friday

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NorthJersey and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Spencer, IA

T.J. Maxx Opens New Department Store

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Spencer Daily Reporter and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Butler County, OH

Costco Opening New Ohio Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Fort Wayne, IN

Shooting at Walmart Store on Tuesday Afternoon

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Wane.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Little Chute, WI

Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kaukauna Community News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Scientists at University of Amsterdam Created a Black Hole

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Science Alert and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Cottonport, LA

USPS Resumes Operations in Cottonport, Louisiana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Black Friday at Costco Starts Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

CVS Now Allows Pharmacists to Prescribe COVID Antiviral Treatments

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Dollar General Introduces a Medical Assistance Quiz to Help You Select the Best Pain Relievers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Announces "Operation Santa"

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in Baltimore

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Santa Clara, CA

New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, California

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy