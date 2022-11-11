Wells Fargo Closes 14 Locations in Several States

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia , Wells Fargo & Company is an American multinational financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California; operational headquarters in Manhattan; and managerial offices throughout the United States and internationally.

Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States.

The company serves more than 70 million customers across the world and operates in 35 different countries.

According to the Financial Stability Board, this particular financial institution possesses a systemically important status.

14 Closures Reported All Around The Country

The most recent bulletin states that Wells Fargo will be closing a combined total of 14 branches all over the United States. Locations in Chicago, San Francisco, Jersey City, New Jersey, Denver, Richmond, Virginia, Chandler, Arizona, Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Minneapolis, and Ponte Vedra, Florida will each have one of their stores permanently closed.

While Texas will suffer the loss of two branches in the city of Austin, New York will see two of its branches in New York City and Manhasset close.

These closings are detailed in a weekly bulletin , the most recent edition of which was released on the 29th of October 2022.

