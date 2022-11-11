Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 States

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

The Bank of America Corporation, also known as BoA or BofA, is a multinational investment bank and financial services holding company that operates out of the Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to Wikipedia.

The bank's current name and logo were adopted after being purchased by NationsBank of Charlotte in 1998. The bank's origins can be traced back to San Francisco. After JPMorgan Chase, it is the second-largest financial institution in the United States, and it is also the second-largest financial institution in the world based on its market capitalization.

It competes directly with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo for approximately 10.73% of all deposits made in American banks. Commercial banking, wealth management, and investment banking make up the core of the company's offerings in the realm of financial services.

Closing in 3 States

Bank of America has fewer closings on the docket than other financial institutions, but they will still be closing a location in West Newton, Massachusetts; one in Darien, Connecticut; and two locations in San Francisco, California.

The store locator for Bank of America reveals that the Darien branch will be the one and only one to close on March 3, 2023; however, no other details regarding the closure of the three other branches are provided.

