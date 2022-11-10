Big Sky, MT

USPS Suspends Service In Montana

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0j5bKNPm00
Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Big Sky, Montana

The United States Postal Operations (USPS) released a press statement on November 7 indicating that it will be terminating service at the post office located in Big Sky, Montana, during the next calendar year.

The organization stated that it would be compelled to shut down this CPU as of the 28th of February.

Since the year 2002, Gallatin Partners has been in charge of managing the Big Sky Post Office. They will have been at their current location for twenty-one years come March of this year. According to Al Malinowski, Vice President of Gallatin Partners, when the post office moved into its current location, it was only half the square footage that they had initially anticipated for it.

Alternative PO

In order to maintain its commitment to providing uninterrupted service to the Big Sky community, the postal agency has said that it is conducting a search for an alternative provider.

"The Postal Service is willing to work with local businesses in the area to explore viable options for another CPU," the USPS said. "We recognize that with many of our resort offices, seasonal volumes and populations can be a challenge, however, it is our full intention to provide service at another, yet undetermined location. We do not anticipate any interruption to mail service."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USPS# Big Sky# Post Office# Montana# News

Comments / 27

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
28147 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Camp Verde, AZ

Dollar General Location Closed After Fire

By Fibonacci Blue from Minnesota, USA - Dollar General on fire after protest and riot aftermath on E. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: VerdeNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Ohio State

Family Dollar Sued by the State of Ohio

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
21 comments
Chesterfield, MO

New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023

The Midwestern grocer opens a new store. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SuperMarketNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Big Changes Coming Up For Grocery Chain in the Midwest

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Big Change Coming for Walgreens

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TellMeBest and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Suspends Service in North Dakota

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS, and National Weather Service and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Dollar General Announces 20% Discount for Veterans at Veterans Day

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Wells Fargo Closes 14 Locations in Several States

By Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
16 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 States

By Coolcaesar at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Walmart Accused of Overcharging Customers in Viral TikTok Video

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Sally Beauty Announces to Close 300+ Locations in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Big Sky, MT

USPS Suspends Service In Big Sky, Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11th

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Connecticut State

USPS Service Suspended In Connecticut on Veterans Day

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

USPS Is Hiring In New York

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Alabama State

Walmart Temporarily Closes This Location in Alabama

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments

H-E-B Announces Changes for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Redding, CA

Costco Opens New Locations In 6 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Bath & Body Works Accused of Greenwashing in Viral TikTok Video

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy