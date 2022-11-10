USPS Suspends Service In Montana

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Big Sky, Montana

The United States Postal Operations (USPS) released a press statement on November 7 indicating that it will be terminating service at the post office located in Big Sky, Montana, during the next calendar year.

The organization stated that it would be compelled to shut down this CPU as of the 28th of February.

Since the year 2002, Gallatin Partners has been in charge of managing the Big Sky Post Office. They will have been at their current location for twenty-one years come March of this year. According to Al Malinowski, Vice President of Gallatin Partners, when the post office moved into its current location, it was only half the square footage that they had initially anticipated for it.

Alternative PO

In order to maintain its commitment to providing uninterrupted service to the Big Sky community, the postal agency has said that it is conducting a search for an alternative provider.

"The Postal Service is willing to work with local businesses in the area to explore viable options for another CPU," the USPS said. "We recognize that with many of our resort offices, seasonal volumes and populations can be a challenge, however, it is our full intention to provide service at another, yet undetermined location. We do not anticipate any interruption to mail service."

