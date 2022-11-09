H-E-B Announces Changes for 2023

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, The H-E-B Grocery Company, LP is a privately owned American supermarket chain with its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas.

It operates more than 340 locations throughout the state of Texas, as well as in northeastern Mexico, and it is a subsidiary of the H-E-B Grocery Company.

Additionally, the firm has an expensive grocery store that specializes in organic and quality goods known as Central Market.

The grocer in Texas is expanding its business by establishing additional locations in Willis, Magnolia, and Plano.

H-E-B, 2023

The grocery store company H-E-B, which is headquartered in Texas, is planning to expand its presence in the state of Texas, more notably in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan region.

November 2, will mark the grand opening of a site in Plano. It is anticipated that stores in McKinney and Allen will open for business before the end of the next year, and the company will begin construction on a facility in Mansfield during the first few months of 2023.

The local CBS News reports that H-E-B has a few other sites in and around the DFW metroplex as well as in some regions of north Texas.

"The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."

