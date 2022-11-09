Redding, CA

Costco Opens New Locations In 6 States

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

6 New Stores

In an article in October, I reported about one of the best Costco's in the United States.

According to ratings provided by customers, the Costco location in South Carolina offers the best overall experience.
"Just about everyone, everywhere loves their local Costco," says Josh Koebert, the study author and survey analyst. "Even the worst ranked stores by state or specific locations received pretty high scores. It's incredible because it's a testament to the standards Costco holds their stores to across the country, which helps explain why the warehouse club is so beloved."

The following locations in the United States will have their very own warehouses in the month of November: Logan, Utah; Athens, Georgia; Liberty Township, Ohio; Ankeny, Iowa; Redding, California; and Lake Stevens, Washington.

