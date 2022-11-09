Bath & Body Works Accused of Greenwashing in Viral TikTok Video

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Bath & Body Works , LLC is a retail shop chain in the United States that offers a variety of personal care products, including candles, lotions, and scents. It all started in New Albany, Ohio, in 1990, and since then, the company has grown to include all six continents.

In 1997, it was the bath store chain that had the most market share in the United States.

Although it was originally unclear which locations would be the next to go and when the firm eventually issued a list of 56 stores that were up for possible closure on September 15th.

Before the end of the year, it is planned that all of the closures that are part of the first wave will take effect during the following four months.

TikTok Video

Bath & Body Works is currently being scrutinized because of the implementation of a dubious procedure.

Many businesses have made the conscious decision to go green and reduce their negative influence on the environment and the natural resources that it contains.

On its website, the company declares its commitment to being environmentally responsible.

But now, a shopper shared a video on TikTok that has gone viral that the company has lied about their good care of the environment.

Jennifer, who uses the handle @eldestmillenial on TikTok, posts a picture that appears to show trash that is stuffed with unused Bath & Body Works shopping bags.

#donatedontdump ♬ original sound - Jennifer @eldestmillenial OMG Bath and Bodyworks. I am at a loss for words over the sheer waste. I just hope to God you aren’t putting claims out there to be a green company and have a smaller footprint. #dumpsterdiving

Conclusion

Other former employees have said that the stores at which they worked did not engage in wasteful practices; nonetheless, it is possible that this is a unique instance.

