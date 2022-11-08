Family Dollar Under Fire After Overcharging Customers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N17cC_0j3O4Lpi00
By Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

It's not the first time dollar stores have been in trouble.

Walmart and Dollar general have been under fire and received backlash for overcharging their customers. But now, Family Dollar has been accused as well.

In the last month, Dollar General was subjected to its fair share of negative headlines when it was discovered that twenty separate locations in the state of Ohio had been improperly charging customers more than they should have.

Family Dollar

Since October 28th, the agency has certified that it has conducted price checks at a total of thirteen Family Dollar businesses located inside the county, all of which failed with mistake rates ranging from 12 to 84 percent.

Although the press release mentioned that some businesses had pricing differences that worked to the benefit of customers by ringing up for less than the price that was shown on the shelf, Reynolds emphasized that the situation was still very serious.

"These prices are very concerning, especially at stores where nearly every error is in the store's favor," Reynolds said in the release. "We will continue to alert the public when we uncover rampant abuse like this."

Conclusion

officials are urging customers to be mindful when shopping at dollar stores. "I want to remind consumers to be careful when shopping and make sure you're getting what you pay for," Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said in the press release.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Dollar# Dollar Stores# Business# Ohio# Money

Comments / 1

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
28220 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Announces Changes for the Holiday Season

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments
Camp Verde, AZ

Dollar General Location Closed After Fire

By Fibonacci Blue from Minnesota, USA - Dollar General on fire after protest and riot aftermath on E. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: VerdeNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Ohio State

Family Dollar Sued by the State of Ohio

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
31 comments
Chesterfield, MO

New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023

The Midwestern grocer opens a new store. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SuperMarketNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Big Changes Coming Up For Grocery Chain in the Midwest

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Big Change Coming for Walgreens

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TellMeBest and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

USPS Suspends Service in North Dakota

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS, and National Weather Service and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Ohio State

Dollar General Announces 20% Discount for Veterans at Veterans Day

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Wells Fargo Closes 14 Locations in Several States

By Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
17 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 States

By Coolcaesar at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart Accused of Overcharging Customers in Viral TikTok Video

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Sally Beauty Announces to Close 300+ Locations in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Big Sky, MT

USPS Suspends Service In Big Sky, Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11th

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Connecticut State

USPS Service Suspended In Connecticut on Veterans Day

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

USPS Is Hiring In New York

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Alabama State

Walmart Temporarily Closes This Location in Alabama

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments
Big Sky, MT

USPS Suspends Service In Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
27 comments

H-E-B Announces Changes for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Redding, CA

Costco Opens New Locations In 6 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy