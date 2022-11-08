Family Dollar Under Fire After Overcharging Customers

Note From The Author

It's not the first time dollar stores have been in trouble.

Walmart and Dollar general have been under fire and received backlash for overcharging their customers. But now, Family Dollar has been accused as well.

In the last month, Dollar General was subjected to its fair share of negative headlines when it was discovered that twenty separate locations in the state of Ohio had been improperly charging customers more than they should have.

Family Dollar

Since October 28th, the agency has certified that it has conducted price checks at a total of thirteen Family Dollar businesses located inside the county, all of which failed with mistake rates ranging from 12 to 84 percent.

Although the press release mentioned that some businesses had pricing differences that worked to the benefit of customers by ringing up for less than the price that was shown on the shelf, Reynolds emphasized that the situation was still very serious.

"These prices are very concerning, especially at stores where nearly every error is in the store's favor," Reynolds said in the release. "We will continue to alert the public when we uncover rampant abuse like this."

officials are urging customers to be mindful when shopping at dollar stores. "I want to remind consumers to be careful when shopping and make sure you're getting what you pay for," Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said in the press release.

