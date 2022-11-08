USPS Changes Service In Florida and Louisiana

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

And USPS has been changing a lot lately for its customers. Particularly when it comes to closing and suspending services and post offices.

Suspending Service In Louisiana

In one of my latest reports, According to the USPS, all retail operations and PO Box services at this facility will be unavailable to the public, and this decision was made "due to safety concerns." The agency did not specify the exact problem at play, but it did note that the suspension will remain in place "until repairs can be made" at the facility.

Not so long ago, the United States Postal Service (USPS) shut down a post office in the town of Evangeline, which is located in the state of Louisiana.

Florida Changes

In Florida, the following changes were announced.

The Priority Mail Express service guarantee is still not available for the four 5-Digit ZIP Codes listed below as a result of Hurricane Ian's long-term effects on these offices.

Until further notice, items sent through Priority Mail Express will not be eligible for reimbursement of the postage and fees paid for failed service in the 5-Digit ZIP Codes listed above.

Only packages that are confirmed to have been lost will be eligible for reimbursements, as per the processes in place.

The ZIP Codes:

33924 — Captiva Post Office, 14812 Captiva Dr SW, 33924-9800

33931 — Fort Myers Beach Post Office, 200 Carolina Ave, 33931-9998

33932 — Fort Myers Beach Post Office, 200 Carolina Ave, 33931-9998

33957 — Sanibel Post Office, 650 Tarpon Bay Rd, 33957-9998

