Dollar General Accused of Overcharging Customers

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

My two articles about Dollar General this year about grocery stores overcharging customers on a big scale: Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined and, Dollar General Sued In Ohio After Overcharging

Those articles talked about the stores charging much more than they were supposed to.

CBS-affiliate Cleveland 19 News reported, including lack of access to electrical panels, blocked aisles, and inaccessible fire extinguishers. In June, the U.S Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also cited Dollar General stores in two states for "serious hazards," such as padlocked and blocked emergency exits.

In the last month, Dollar General was subjected to its fair share of negative headlines when it was discovered that twenty separate locations in the state of Ohio had been improperly charging customers more than they should have.

The State of Ohio Sues Dollar General

The state of Ohio even sued a Dollar General location.

"According to a press statement issued by the Ohio Attorney General's Office on November 1, the state of Ohio filed a lawsuit against Dollar General Corporation (AGO). According to the announcement, customer complaints from numerous counties have been received regarding the discrepancy between the prices shown on the shelves of Dollar General and those at the register." as I reported.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.