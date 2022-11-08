Riverside, CA

USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California Immediately

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0j2jz0am00
Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Riverside

On November 4, the United States Postal Service (USPS) updated the Service Alerts website in order to inform consumers about recently modified business practices in Riverside, California. The notification states that the organization would be temporarily shutting the post office located at the Magnolia Center starting immediately.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced in a Service Alerts update that the Magnolia Center Post Office will be shutting down due to safety concerns.

On the other hand, the agency clarified exactly what the worry was that was harming the postal facility in a second local news release that was released on November 4th.

Following a fire that broke out in the morning of that particular day, the post office in Riverside was forced to close, as stated in the announcement.

During this time, customers' postal and retail needs can be met at the Downtown Riverside Post Office, which is located at 3890 Orange Street and can be reached at (92501-9998). The hours of operation for the retail window are from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.
If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USPS# Riverside# California# Fire# Safety

Comments / 10

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
28220 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Announces Changes for the Holiday Season

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments
Camp Verde, AZ

Dollar General Location Closed After Fire

By Fibonacci Blue from Minnesota, USA - Dollar General on fire after protest and riot aftermath on E. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: VerdeNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Ohio State

Family Dollar Sued by the State of Ohio

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
31 comments
Chesterfield, MO

New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023

The Midwestern grocer opens a new store. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SuperMarketNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Big Changes Coming Up For Grocery Chain in the Midwest

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Big Change Coming for Walgreens

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TellMeBest and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

USPS Suspends Service in North Dakota

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS, and National Weather Service and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Ohio State

Dollar General Announces 20% Discount for Veterans at Veterans Day

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Wells Fargo Closes 14 Locations in Several States

By Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
17 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 States

By Coolcaesar at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart Accused of Overcharging Customers in Viral TikTok Video

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Sally Beauty Announces to Close 300+ Locations in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Big Sky, MT

USPS Suspends Service In Big Sky, Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11th

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Connecticut State

USPS Service Suspended In Connecticut on Veterans Day

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

USPS Is Hiring In New York

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Alabama State

Walmart Temporarily Closes This Location in Alabama

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments
Big Sky, MT

USPS Suspends Service In Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
27 comments

H-E-B Announces Changes for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Redding, CA

Costco Opens New Locations In 6 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy